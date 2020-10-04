Osimhen, Napoli Teammates Worry As Three Test Positive

Victor Osimhen and Napoli teammates, alongside coaching staff, could be facing the threat of the Covid-19 pandemic after midfielders; Piotr Zielinski, Eljif Elmas and a non-playing staff tested positive for the virus, Completesports.com reports.

According to a report on Footballitalia.com, Napoli will be without Piotr Zielinski and Elmas against Juventus on Sunday after the two midfielders tested positive for coronavirus.

The club announced on Friday that Zielinski and staff member, Giandomenico Costi were found to have contracted Covid-19 following Thursday’s round of testing, but confirmed hours later that Elmas’ test had also returned positive.

Poland international, Zielinski, scored one goal and set up another in last weekend’s 6-0 thrashing of Genoa who confirmed after the game they had 14 positive coronavirus cases. North Macedonia international, Elmas, replaced Lorenzo Insigne in the 23rd minute of the match.

Osimhen was impressive as he featured in the entire…