Premier League: Aston Villa Destroy EPL Champions Liverpool 7-2 At Villa Park

A hat-trick from new signing Ollie Watkins and a Jack Grealish double saw Aston Villa hammer reigning Premier League champions Liverpool 7-2 on Sunday, Completesports.com reports.

It is now three wins out of three games played so far for Villa while for Liverpool it is a first defeat in the league this season.

This is the second time Villa will score seven goals in a Premier League game since a 7-1 versus Wimbledon in 1995.

Also this is the first time Liverpool have conceded seven since a 7-2 league defeat at Tottenham in April 1963.

Watkins is the 10th player to score a Premier League hat-trick against Liverpool, and the first since Dimitar Berbatov in September 2010.

He is the first English-born player to do so since Kevin Lisbie for Charlton in Sept 2003

Salah’s goal was his 100th in English Football (98 Liverpool, 2 Chelsea) on his 177th appearance.

The Villains move up to second on nine points with Liverpool…