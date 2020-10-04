Premier League: Saka, Pepe Help Arsenal Beat Sheffied United

Bukayo Saka and Nicolas Pepe were on target as Arsenal beat Sheffield United 2-1 at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday.

Arsenal struggled for most of the game but did enough to earn maximum points.

Saka opened scoring through a far post header from Hector Bellerin’s cross in the 61st minute.



Substitute Pepe’s fine finish rounded off a fine team move three minutes later.

David McGoldrick made for a nervy final seven minutes with a fine curling effort from outside the box – the Blades’ first goal of the season.

Arsenal held on for their third win in four games, while the result leaves Sheffield United without a point in four Premier League games.

