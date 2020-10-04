Rooney Urges Man United To Target Kane Not Sancho

Legendary England striker Wayne Rooney has told the Red Devils they should be signing Harry Kane from Tottenham rather than chasing Jadon Sancho.

United are closing in on striker Edinson Cavani, who is set to sign a two-year deal worth more than £200,000-per week after leaving Paris-Saint Germain as a free agent.

The move for Cavani comes after United spent all summer chasing Sancho, with Borussia Dortmund refusing to budge from their £108million valuation of the winger.

And writing in his column for The Sunday Times, Rooney reckons instead of pursuing a winger, United should be spending £100m on Kane.

“Why consider paying close to £100million for someone similar to talent you’ve got already?” Rooney wrote.

‘”United have Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial, and where would Sancho’s arrival leave Mason Greenwood, who plays in the same position and is of similar age?

“I’d rather put that…