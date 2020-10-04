Saka: I’m Proud Of My Nigerian Heritage But My Future Belongs To England

Bukayo Saka says he is proud of his Nigerian heritage but confirmed he will represent the Three Lions of England at the senior level.

Saka, 19, has been handed his maiden call-up by Gareth Southgate for England’s upcoming games against Wales, Belgium and Denmark .

“I feel like I’m really, really proud of my Nigerian heritage,” Saka told Sky Sports.



“I always still watch Nigeria’s games where I can and I wish them all the best and support them all the way, but I’ve seen the process of how England are transforming and I think in the future they’re going to do great stuff.

“I feel like it was right for me to choose England.”

The winger was born in England but eligible to play for the Super Eagles through his parents and has now pledged his international future with the European country.

“My dad was born here, my mum was…