Super Eagles, Algeria Friendly To Hold Behind Closed Doors

The Algeria Football Federation have announced that their friendly game against the Super Eagles of Nigeria will be played behind closed doors, reports Completesports.com.

The soccer house confirmed the news via a statement on their official website.

“Due to the many requests it has received on this subject, the Algerian Football Federation (FAF) regrets to inform the general public, in particular the supporters of the Greens established in Europe, that the two matches Algeria – Nigeria (October 9) and Algeria – Mexico (October 13) will take place without the presence of the public (behind closed doors),” reads the statement.

The encounter will take place at the Jacques Lemans Arena, Austria on Friday, October 9.

The Desert Foxes will come up against the El Tri of Mexico four days later in the Netherlands.

The Super Eagles will keep a date with the Carthage Eagles of Tunisia on the same day.

