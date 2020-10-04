Watkins Bags Hat-Trick As Aston Villa Hammer Liverpool

A hat-trick from new signing Ollie Watkins and a Jack Grealish double saw Aston Villa hammer reigning Premier League champions Liverpool 7-2 on Sunday, Completesports.com reports.

Liverpool are now the first defending champion to concede seven goals in a League game since Arsenal shipped in seven against Sunderland in 1953.

It is now three wins out of three games played so far for Villa while for Liverpool it is a first defeat in the league this season.

This is the second time Villa will score seven goals in a Premier League game since a 7-1 versus Wimbledon in 1995.

Also this is the first time Liverpool have conceded seven since a 7-2 league defeat at Tottenham in April 1963.

Watkins is the 10th player to score a Premier League hat-trick against Liverpool, and the first since Dimitar Berbatov in September 2010.

He is the first English-born player…