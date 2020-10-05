Alisson Facing Over One Month Out With Shoulder Injury

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has revealed that first choice goalkeeper Alisson Becker could miss up to six weeks through injury.

The Brazilian sustained a shoulder problem during an accidental collision with a team-mate at Melwood on Saturday.

Deputy Adrian once again failed to impress after stepping in for Alisson at Villa Park, committing the error that led to Villa’s first goal in a humiliating 7-2 defeat.

According to Standard Sport Liverpool’s medical staff won’t rule out surgery for Alisson until the injury has settled, though club sources currently consider that outcome unlikely.

Klopp initially expressed doubt that the 28-year-old would be fit to face in-form Premier League leaders Everton in the Merseyside derby on October 17.

Asked about the situation again after Liverpool’s defeat to Villa Park, Klopp revealed that Alisson could actually be missing for a total of six weeks.

It means Alisson…