Arsenal Announce Partey Signing From Atletico Madrid

Arsenal have completed the signing of Black Stars of Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey from Atletico Madrid after paying his 50m euros (£45.3m) release clause.

Both Arsenal and Atletico Madrid announced Partey’s transfer on their websites.

Partey, 27, made 35 league appearances and scored three goals for Diego Simeone’s side as they finished third in La Liga last season.

He played 188 times for Atletico after joining the club in 2011.

Uruguay midfielder Lucas Torreira, 24, has moved in the opposite direction and joined the La Liga side on loan.

Arsenal have been linked with Partey throughout the summer transfer window.

Partey won the 2017-18 Europa League and 2018 Super Cup with Atletico and signed a new deal at the Wanda Metropolitano in 2018, until the end of June 2023.

Arsenal were also interested in Lyon midfielder Houssem Aouar, 22 – however Aouar told French TV earlier on Monday’s deadline day that he…