Beating Manchester United 6-1 An Honour For Us

Jose Mourinho has said defeating former club Manchester United 6-1 is an for him and his Tottenham Hotspur players.

Despite conceding a early penalty Spurs rallied back to inflict a heavy defeat on United at Old Trafford.

Bruno Fernandes opened the scoring from the penalty spot for United before a double from Heung-Min Son and Harry Kane and a goal each from Taguy Ndombele and Serge Aurier secured the win.

And speaking on the big win Mourinho said:” I imagine some will speak about the second half, 11 against 10. I focus on the first half, 11 vs 11, we were so, so, so good at every level.

“We deserve so much the victory. To win 6-1 against Manchester United at Old Trafford is an honour for all of us, considering the dimension of Manchester United and Old Trafford.

“The pleasure is not the 6-1, the pleasure is the performance and 3 points which we really need after losing…