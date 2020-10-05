Bolasie Hails Iwobi After Everton’s Win Vs Brighton

Everton winger Yannick Bolasie has heaped plaudits on Alex Iwobi for his role in the Toffees’ 4-2 win against Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday, reports Completesports.com.

Iwobi, who replaced the injured Richarlison in the first half bagged an assist in the game.

The Nigeria international delivered a superb cross at the back post for James Rodriguez to clinically put away for Everton’s third goal of the game.

Iwobi then provided a sublime defence-splitting pass for Abdoulaye Doucoure to whip towards Rodriguez, who made no mistake with a cool sidefooted finish.

“Nah nah nah….big up Iwobi every time! Bro that’s quality & obviously the magician 🎩 is gonna tuck that away! 😍🔵,”Bolasie tweeted.

Carlo Ancelotti’s men who are yet to taste in the Premier League this season top the standings with 12 points from four games.

Everton next…