Etebo Disappointed With Galatasaray Defeat To Kasimpasa

Oghenekaro Eteho can’t hide his disappointment after Galatasaray went down to a 1-0 defeat against Kasimpasa in their Turkish Super Lig clash on Sunday, reports Completesports.com.

Yusuf Erdogan scored the winning goal for the hosts late in the first half.

It was the first league defeat of the campaign for Galatasaray.

“Disappointing results but the game of football is sometimes like this and the most important thing is to stay strong mentally as a family 💛❤️ we will surely get to our winning ways.. @GalatasaraySK,”Etebo tweeted.

Etebo featured for 90 minutes in the game played at the Recep Tayyip Erdoğan Stadium , Istanbul.

The 24-year-old has made three league appearances for Galatasaray this season.

Fathi Terim’s men occupy fourth position on the table with seven points from four games.

They will host Alanyaspor in their next game after the international break.

By Adeboye Amosu

