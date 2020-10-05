Etebo Out Of Super Eagles Friendly Games Against Algeria, Tunisia With Injury

Oghenekaro Etebo has been ruled out of the Super Eagles friendly games against Algeria and Tunisia due to injury, Completesports.com reports.

The Nigeria Football Federation confirmed Etebo’s absence in a statement on their verified Twitter handle on Monday.

According to the NFF, Etebo sustained the injury while featuring for Galatasaray in their loss at Kasimpasa in the Turkish Super Lig on Sunday.

The NFF wrote:”Super Eagles midfielder Oghenekaro Etebo is out of the friendly games against Algeria and Tunisia. He picked up a knock in his club’s game in Turkey yesterday.”

Also, Victor Osimhen will not be in action against the North Africans after he was excused due to Coronavirus concerns at Napoli.

The former Lille striker has since been replaced by in-form striker Paul Onuachu.

The Eagles will square off against the reigning African champions Algeria on 9th October and will take on Tunisia on 20th October…