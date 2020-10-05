Friendly: Algeria Unleash Mahrez, Benrahma, Feghouli On Super Eagles

Desert Foxes of Algeria head coach Djamel Belmadi has named 24 players for his side’s upcoming friendlies against Nigeria and Mexico, reports Completesports.com.

Regulars Riyad Mahrez, Yaccine Brahimi, Rais M’Bolhi, Sofiane Feghouli, Aissa Mandi and Ismael Bennacer were called-up by Belmadi.

Brentford of England winger Said Benrahma, Adlène Guedioura , Andy Delort and Baghad Bounedjah were also named in the squad.

Belmadi also included three new players; Reda Halaimia, Mehdi Zerkane, Jalil Medioub in his squad for both games.

The North Africans will face the Super Eagles in Austria on Friday, October 9th before coming up against Mexico four days later in the Netherlands.



FULL SQUAD

Goalkeepers

Raïs M’BOLHI (Ettifaq FC, Arabie Saoudite) – Izzedine DOUKHA (Al-Raed, Arabie Saoudite) – Alexandre OUKIDJA (FC Metz, France).

Defenders

Mohamed Salim FARES (SS…