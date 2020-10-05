Juventus Hope To Earn 3 Points, 3 Goals From Botched Game Vs Napoli

Juventus hope they will be awarded three points and three goals through forfeiture by Napoli who didn’t show up for their Serie A matchday-3 game at the Allianz Stadium on Sunday.

Two Napoli players -Piotr Zielinski and Elmas against, as well as a non-playing staff, Giandomenico Costi contracted Covid-19 ahead of the fixture.

Though Lega A and UEFA Covid-19 protocol mandates a club that has up to 13 players, including a goalkeeper to honour their match , there is also a provision for a local health authority to overrule the protocol after confirming a dire situation . And Napoli claimed that the ASL (local health authority) in Naples advised the team to self-isolate following the coronavirus positive cases at the club.

Footballitalia.net reports that Juventus claimed they were the only law-abiding club in the botched fixture and insinuated that Napoli appealed to the ASL to overrule the football authorities’ protocol.

The Bianconeri arrived the Allianz Stadium and…