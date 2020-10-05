Kwara United Unveil Brazilian Winger Alves

Kwara United have unveiled Brazilian Winger Ribeiro Alves Lucas ahead of the new season, reports Completesports.com.

Alves was unveiled on Monday at the Kwara Stadium Complex.

The talented winger last played for Seahorses LA.

“@KwaraUnitedFC have unveiled Brazilian winger Ribeiro Alves Lucas ahead of the coming

@LMCNPFL. The unveiling ceremony was done on Monday morning, October 5, at the Club Secretariat, stadium complex, Ilorin,”reads a tweet on the club’s Twiiter handle.

Kwara United also unveiled Jide Fatokun, Bashiru Monsuru and Michael Ohanu who joined from Sunshine Stars, Nasarawa United and Kwara United respectively.

Former Super Eagles goalkeeper Dele Aiyenugba is one of the new players, who have linked up with the Harmony Boys.

