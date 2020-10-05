Leicester City Suffer Home Loss To West Ham United

Leicester City were brought back to earth after their impressive win against Manchester City as they were hammered 3-0 by West Ham United at King Power stadium on Sunday, Completesports.com reports.

Kelechi Iheanacho was introduced in the second half for Ayoze Perez on 64 minutes but failed to help Leicester prevent defeat.

West Ham took the lead in 14th minute as Antonio headed in a cross.

In the 34th minute Pablo Fornals made it 2-0 after latching on to a long pass and firing past Kasper Schmeichel.

With seven minutes left in the game Jarrod Bowen got in behind the Leicester defence to calmly extend West Ham’s lead further.

Three minutes into added time Leicester had the ball in the net through Harvey Barnes, but after consulting the VAR, referee Andy Madley disallowed the goal after Jamie Vardy was offside in the build-up.

Leicester stay…