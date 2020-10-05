Man United Sign Brazil Defender Telles From Porto On 4-Year Deal

Manchester United have signed Brazilian left-back Alex Telles from FC Porto on a four-year deal with an option to extend for a further year, the Premier League club have announced.

It is understood United paid Porto $20 million for Telles’ services.

A statement from United read: “Manchester United is delighted to confirm the arrival of Alex Telles from FC Porto. The defender has signed a four-year contract, with an option to extend for a further year.

“Telles, 27, is a full international with Brazil and an experienced player across Europe, having played in the UEFA Champions League for many years.

“Over the past five seasons with FC Porto, he has scored 26 goals and registered more than 50 assists.

“He has won league titles in Portugal, and also in Turkey where he played for Galatasaray.

Speaking on his move to United, Telles said: “To join a club with the prestige of Manchester United is a huge…