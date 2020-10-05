Man United Sign Cavani From PSG On Two-year Contract

Manchester United have completed their second transfer on Deadline Day signing following the capture of Uruguayan striker Edinson Cavani on a free transfer.

United announced Cavani’s signing on their website on Monday.

The Red Devils had announced the signing of Brazil left-back Alex Telles from Portuguese giants FC Porto.

Cavani had been without a club since leaving PSG in the summer when his contract expired.

The 33-year-old has signed a two-year contract at United and will earn around £175,000-a-week.

Cavani, with 341 club goals since arriving in Europe at Palermo in 2007, played for PSG for seven seasons, joining from Napoli in 2013 and is the French outfit’s top scoring player with 200 goals, usurping Zlatan Ibrahimovic for the crown in 2018.

At PSG Cavani won six Ligue 1 titles, while he has also scored 50 goals in 116 appearances for Uruguay.

United – who will face PSG in this season’s Champions…