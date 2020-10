Kenneth Omeruo, Samuel Kalu, Moses Simon and new invitees Samson Tijani and Chidera Ejuke are the early arrivals to the Super Eagles camp ahead of their friendly games against Algeria and Tunisia, Completesports.com

