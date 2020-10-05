Premier League:  Spurs Thrash 10-man United At Old Trafford

Tottenham Hotspur thrashed 10-man Manchester United 6-1 in their Premier League clash at the Old Trafford on Sunday.

United started the game on a bright note when Bruno Fernandez converted a second-minute penalty.

The hosts however found themselves behind when Tanguy Ndombele and Heung-Min Son turned the game around inside seven minutes.



Read Also: Laliga: Chukwueze Helps Villarreal Hold Atletico Madrid To Draw Away

Anthony Martial was sent off for kicking Erik Lamela on 28 minutes, with Harry Kane and Son scoring to make the scoreline 4-1 before the break.

It was the first time United would concede four goals in the first half of a Premier League game.

Ivory Coast defender Serge Aurier scored Spur’s fifth early in the second half, while Kane netted the sixth from the spot 10 minutes from time.

Copyright © 2020 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be…