Smalling Joins Roma On Permanent Deal After 10 Years At Man United

Chris Smalling has joined Serie A giants Roma on a four-year deal worth £13.6m after 10 years at Manchester United.

United announced Smalling’s transfer to Roma in a statement on their website on Monday.

The Italian FA processed the paperwork on the deal with one minute to spare before the transfer deadline in Italy.

Smalling, 30, spent last season on loan at Roma and helped Paulo Fonseca’s side to a fifth-place Serie A finish and Europa League qualification.

During his time at United Smalling played 323 times where he won two Premier League titles, one FA Cup, a League Cup and the Europa League.

“Manchester United have reached an agreement with AS Roma for the transfer of defender Chris Smalling,” the statement read.

“The centre-back was signed by Sir Alex Ferguson in 2010 from Fulham, and went on to make 323 appearances for the club, scoring 18 goals.

“Smalling won the Premier League title in his very first season, 2010/11, and again in 2012/13. He also…