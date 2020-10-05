Some Manchester United Players Need To Be Slapped

Manchester United legend Patrice Evra says some players in his former club need to be slapped, following their humiliating 6-1 defeat against Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Evra expressed his fury in the aftermath of United’s horrific performance, which also left him considering his position as a pundit at Sky Sports.

United had the dream start as they were awarded a penalty after just 23 seconds and Bruno Fernandes coolly converting.

Spurs were level just two minutes later as Tanguy Ndombele drilled home from close range after poor defending from Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw.

Also Read: Mourinho: Beating Manchester United 6-1 An Honour For Us

Spurs scored a second in the seventh minute as Kane’s quick free-kick played Son who cleverly chipped the ball past David De Gea.

Then Anthony Martial was shown a straight red card for lashing out with a slap on Erik Lamela before a Tottenham corner.

Three minutes later Spurs made it three as Kane got on the…