Trending On Complete Sports 05.10.2020

Bolasie Hails Iwobi After Everton’s Win Vs Brighton

Etebo Out Of Super Eagles Friendly Games Against Algeria, Tunisia With Injury

Mourinho: Beating Manchester United 6-1 An Honour For Us

Premier League: Liverpool Set Premier League Record After 7-2 Mauling By Villa

Onuachu replaces Osimhen In Nigeria’s Squad For Algeria, Tunisia Friendlies

Ligue 1: Kalu On Target As Bordeaux Beat Dijon To End Winless Run

Juventus Hope To Earn 3 Points, 3 Goals After Napoli Fail To Honour Serie A Match

Etebo Disappointed With Galatasaray Defeat To Kasimpasa

