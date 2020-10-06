5 Key Questions On Rohr’s Team Ahead Friendly Clash

With the Super Eagles set to face African champions Algeria in a friendly at the Worthersee Stadium in Klagenfurt, Austria on Friday, Completesports.com’s ADEBOYE AMOSU presents five key questions on the Gernot Rohr’s team ahead of the game…

1. Who Leads The Attack In Osimhen’s Absence

With Victor Osimhen already ruled out of the games against Algeria, and Tunisa, most of the talks ahead of the Friday’s game against the Desert Foxes will centre around who takes the place of Napoli forward in attack.

Head coach of the side, Gernot Rohr will have to choose between Genk of Belgium duo, Paul Onuachu and Cyriel Dessers, as well as Leicester City’s Kelechi Iheanacho.

Onuachu, who was handed a late invitation as replacement for Osimhen has been painting the Belgium Pro League with goals this season.

The 26-year-old has scored seven goals, while Dessers has a goal to his name. Iheanacho, who is once again playing second fiddle to Jamie Vardy at Leicester City, is yet…