Adarabioyo Departs Manchester City Joins Aina, Lookman At Fulham

Nigerian defender Tosin Adarabioyo has joined Ademola Lookman and Ola Aina at London club Fulham from Manchester City on a permanent transfer, Completesports.com reports.

Adarabioyo completed the move on transfer Deadline Day late on Monday night.

Fulham in a statement said:”The Club is delighted to announce the permanent signing of centre-back Tosin Adarabioyo from Manchester City.

“A powerful and athletic defender, 23-year-old Adarabioyo has agreed a three-year deal at Craven Cottage, with Fulham holding the option to extend by an additional 12 months.”

Speaking after the transfer was confirmed, Adarabioyo said: “I’m very excited, very excited to get going and finally be playing Premier League football.

“I felt like the time was right to leave the [Man City] and push on. It was the right time in my career to move on and hopefully get a lot of Premier League games.”

Born in Manchester, Adarabioyo…