Akpoguma May Make Super Eagles Debut In Friendly Vs Algeria

TSG 1899 Hoffenheim defender, Kevin Akpoguma (middle in the above picture, with Leon Balogun and Cyriel Dessers), may make his international debut for Nigeria in Friday’s international friendly game against Algeria at the Worthersee Stadium in Klagenfurt, Austria , Completesports.com reports.

Akpoguma who represented Germany in age-grade competitions, precisely at the U-16 through U-21 categories, recently announced his intention to switch allegiance and represent Nigeria at senior international level. And his application has been approved by FIFA.

He was captain of the Germany’s U-20 team that reached the quarter- finals of the 2015 FIFA U-20 World Cup in New Zealand, and led the Germans to defeat Nigeria’s Flying Eagles 1-0 in the Round of 16, but lost 4-3 on penalties to Mali in the quarter-finals (after 1-1 extra time scoreline).

The 25-year old arrived the Super Eagles Hotel Die Zeit Austria camp on…