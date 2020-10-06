Akpoguma Pays Visit To Super Eagles Camp In Austria

Kevin Akpoguma stormed the Super Eagles Hotel Die Zeit, Austria camp on Tuesday ahead of Friday’s friendly encounter against African champions Algeria, reports Completesports.com.

The Hoffenheim of Germany defender is in camp to familiarise with the Nigeria set-up and bond with other players.

Akpoguma recently announced his intention to switch allegiance and represent Nigeria at the senior level.

The 25-year-old represented Germany at youth level playing for the U16, U17, U18, U19, U20, and U21 teams.

He was the captain of the German U-20 team that reached the quarter-finals of the 2015 FIFA U-20 World Cup in New Zealand.

“It’s something I’ve been thinking about for a long time. I am now at an age where I have already gained experience at European level with TSG and feel ready to play for my homeland,”…