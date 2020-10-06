Algeria Start Training For Super Eagles Friendly

20 players trained on Monday at the Voco Villach Hotel in Klagenfurt as Algeria begin preparation for Friday’s friendly against the Super Eagles of Nigeria, reports Completesports.com.

Head coach of the team Djamel Belmadi took charge of the session alongside his assistants.

The players were divided into two small groups for specific tasks, including ball games and stretching all under a fine rain and in an ideal green setting.



On Tuesday (today), the team will have one training session in the evening which will be preceded by a video session.

Four more players are expected to join their teammates in camp on Tuesday.

The Desert Foxes will face the Super Eagles at the Jacques Lemans Arena on Friday, before coming up against the El Tri of Mexico four days later in the Netherlands.

By Adeboye Amosu

