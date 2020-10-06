Arsenal Midfielder Guendouzi Joins Hertha Berlin On Loan

Matteo Guendouzi has joined Bundesliga club Hertha Berlin on a season-long loan from Arsenal.

The Gunners made the announcement of the loan move in a statement published on their website.

“Midfielder Matteo Guendouzi has joined Bundesliga side Hertha Berlin on a season-long loan.

“The France Under-21 international has made 82 appearances for us since joining from French side Lorient in summer 2018.

“Matteo started his career at Paris Saint-Germain’s academy before joining Lorient. He went straight into our first-team squad when he joined us, with only three players making more appearances than Matteo in his debut season of 2018/19.



“Everyone at Arsenal wishes Matteo well for the season.”

Guendouzi was kicked out of the Arsenal first team by Mikel Arteta since last season after clashing with Brighton’s Neal Maupay.

The young midfielder gloated about the salaries of the Brighton players after a 2-1…