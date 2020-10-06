Belgian Club KV Kortrijk Terminate Contracts Of Ajagun, Ezekiel

Belgian Pro League club KV Kortrijk have announced the termination of contracts of Nigerian duo Abdul Ajagun and Ezekiel Imoh , reports Completesports.com.

The duo had a year remaining on their contracts with the club.

The two players failed to make an appearance for Kortrijk this season following their demotion to the second team.

Ajagun, who joined Kortrijk from Greek outfit Panathinakos in 2017 played 74 games for the club. He scored 10 goals and recorded eight assists.

In 2019, he was loaned out to Cypriot club Omonia Nicosia.

Ezekiel, on the other hand, scored six goals and provided two assists in 39 appearances for the Guys.

By Adeboye Amosu

