Belmadi, Algeria Assistants Hold Crucial Meeting Against Eagles

The head coach of Algeria national team – the Desert Foxes, Djamel Belmadi, held a serious meeting with his assistants on Monday (pictured above) during which they sorted out their preparation plans for their Friday’s international friendly match against the Super Eagles of Nigeria at the Worthersee Stadium in Klagenfurt, Austria, Completesports.com reports.

According to the FAF webside, the meeting took place at the Voco Villach Hotel in the city of Klagenfurt, where the Algerian FA’s advance party had arranged for the team.

Belmadi presided over the coaches

meeting which also had his three assistant coaches in attendance, namely; Madjid Bougherra , Serge Romano and Amara Merouani. There were also Djamel Bouras (Goalkeeper Coach) and a video analyst, Zohir BENSDIRA, in the meeting.

An advance party comprising the the FAF chieftains had arrived the the team’s Voco Villach Hotel ahead of the coaching crew on…