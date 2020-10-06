Bundesliga Int’l Seals Further Broadcast Agreements In Latin America

Bundesliga International, a subsidiary of the DFL Deutsche Fußball Liga, is pleased to announce new deals that bring the best of the Bundesliga to fans throughout Latin America.

All Bundesliga matches throughout the 2020-21 season will be available on the free OneFootball app in nine countries across the region. The partnership will see live Bundesliga action streamed directly to fans across the Spanish-speaking markets of Argentina, Bolivia, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Paraguay, Peru, Uruguay and Venezuela. The deal comes after it was recently announced that OneFootball is also an exclusive rights partner of the Bundesliga in Brazil.

OneFootball allows fans to watch and enjoy the Bundesliga in a new way. With a reach of over 70 million football fans worldwide every month, the OneFootball app is one of the most popular digital media platforms for young football fans. The agreement ensures that the biggest Bundesliga fixtures will be freely available to fans, including the biggest…