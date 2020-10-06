Dele-Bashiru Out For Six Months With Knee Injury

Watford midfielder Tom Dele-Bashiru has been ruled out for six months due to knee injury, reports Completesports.com.

Dele-Bashiru sustained the injury in Watford’s 1-0 away defeat against Reading at the weekend.

The 21-year-old, who made his first league start for Watford against the Royals will undergo surgery this week.

“It’s a massive blow for him and also for us as a team, he was really learning fast and was going to be an important player for us this season,”Watford captain Tom Cleverly told the club’s official website.

Dele-Bashiru, who has made five appearances for Watford in all competitions, made his debut off the bench in a Carabao Cup win against Coventry in August 2019 after joining from Manchester City the previous month.

