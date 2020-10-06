Eagles Training Report: Musa Bags Brace, Onuachu, Tijani Also On Target

Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa proved his class as he scored twice in Tuesday’s training game in Austria, reports Completesports.com.

New invitee Samson Tijani was also on target for Musa’s team, while Paul Onuachu scored the consolation goal for the opposing team.

Musa and Onuachu only linked up with their teammates in camp on Tuesday afternoon.

Head coach of the team Gernot Rohr the divided the players into two teams for the training game.

Dele Alampasu and Mathew Yakubu were goalkeepers for Musa’s team, with Kenneth Omeruo, Chidozie Awaziem, Chidera Ejuke, Samuel Chukwueze and Mikel Agu also in the squad.

Kelechi Iheanacho, Samson Tijani, Jamilu Collins and Frank Onyeka were also part of the winning team.

The three-time African champions will continue their preparation for the upcoming friendlies against Algeria and Tunisia on…