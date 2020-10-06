FirstBank Financial Inclusion Drive; Disburses Over 17 Billion Naira Loans

First Bank of Nigeria Limited, Nigeria’s leading financial inclusion services provider, recently announced that loans in over the sum of 17 billion naira have been disbursed to individuals, across the country. The loan disbursement is carried-out through FirstAdvance, its digital lending solution.

FirstAdvance is designed to offer a convenient and easy access to cash for salary earners whose accounts are domiciled with FirstBank and have received regular salaries for two months, prior to the loan request. In barely a year since the launch of FirstAdvance, over 128,000 unique customers in over 782,996 successful transactions have so far benefitted from loans.

Related: FirstBank Targets 500,000 Agents To Boost Financial Inclusion

Processing a loan with FirstAdvance is implemented in less than a minute and it is accessed in two ways, the USSD code; *894*11# or the Bank’s recently upgraded mobile banking application,…