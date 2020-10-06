Full House In Austria As Musa, Onuachu Hit Camp

Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa and Paul Onuachu have arrived the team’s Hotel Die Ziet camp ahead of Friday’s international friendly encounter against Algeria, reports Completesports.com.

The duo joined their teammates in camp on Tuesday afternoon missing out on the team’s first training session earlier in the day.

All the 24 invited players are now in camp with the team now expected to intensify preparation for the game.

Musa has not featured in recent games for Saudi Arabia outfit Al Nassr and has been linked with a move away from the club.

Onuachu, on the other hand, was a late replacement for Napoli striker Victor Osimhen, who was excused from the friendlies against because of travel restrictions caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The 26-year-old has scored seven goals for Club Brugge in the Belgian League this season.

