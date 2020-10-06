Gunnersaurus Arsenal Mascot Salary To Be Paid By Ozil

Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil has offered to pay the salary of Jerry Quy, the man who plays the role of the north London club mascot Gunnersaurus.

On Monday it was revealed that Quy, who has been part of the matchday experience at Arsenal for 27 years, was one of 55 redundancies at the club.

Arsenal announced they had to make staff redundant because of the financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

First-team players and head coach Mikel Arteta agreed a 12.5% pay cut in April. The club’s executive team also agreed to waive more than a third of their salaries over the next 12 months.

As a result of the pandemic, no fans have been able to attend a Premier League game since March.

And following announcement that Quy’s service will no longer be needed at the club, Ozil offered to take up the responsibility of paying his salary as…