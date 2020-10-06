NFF Confirms Waldrum New Super Falcons Head Coach

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has confirmed the appointment of American coach Randy Waldrum as the new handler of the Super Falcons, Completesports.com reports.

There were unconfirmed reports about the appointment of Waldrum earlier on Monday.

Now the NFF has officially announced the appointment of the 64-year-old coach.

Also Read: Arsenal Midfielder Guendouzi Joins Hertha Berlin On Loan

Waldrum will take over from Swede Thomas Dennerby who left his position as Falcons coach after the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup in France.

He will work with former Falcons goalkeeper Ann Chiejine, who is the first Assistant Coach.

While Wemimo Mathew Olanrewaju will serve as second Assistant Coach and Auwar Bashir Makwalla will be goalkeepers’ trainer.

In October 2017, Waldrum was appointed to be technical adviser and head coach of the Falcons ahead of the 2018 Africa Women Cup of Nations qualification but turned down the…