Pinnick: Super Falcons Can Dominate World Football With Waldrum’s Appointment 

President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) Amaju Pinnick says the appointment of Randy Waldrum could see the Super Falcons dominate women’s football in the world.

The 64-year-old American coach was announced as the new handler of the Falcons on Monday.

He took over from Swedish coach Thomas Dennerby who left his position as Falcons coach after the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup in France.

And commenting on Waldrum’s appointment, Pinnick talking on various issues, explained how the appointment was made.

“For the Super Falcons, I’m happy to announce that Randy Waldrum will be the man tasked with taking our Women to the next level,” Pinnick wrote on his verified Twitter handle.

“Waldrum was one of over forty coaches interviewed by our consultants, Phillips Consulting, with that list pruned to four and Waldrum getting the job.

“I’m extremely happy with the professional work Phillips Consulting has done and I’m hopeful that our Coach will turn our…