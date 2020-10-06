Super Eagles’ Camp Bubbles As Balogun, Troost-Ekong, Iwobi, Collins, Others Arrive For Friendlies

More players have arrived the Super Eagles’ Hotel die Zeit an der Glan camp ahead of Friday’s friendly encounter against the Desert Foxes of Algeria, reports Completesports.com.

England-based quartet William Troost-Ekong, Semi Ajayi , Ola Aina and Kelechi Iheanacho breezed into the team’s camp on on Monday afternoon.

Right behind them were goalkeeper Dele Alampasu, defender Jamilu Collins, midfielder Frank Onyeka and forwards Cyril Dessers and Alex Iwobi.

Read Also: Akpoguma Pays Visit To Super Eagles Camp In Austria

Kenneth Omeruo, Moses Simon, Samuel Kalu, Leon Balogun Mathew Yakubu and Samson Tijani arrived camp earlier in the day.

The other invited players were being expected in camp by Monday night.

The Super Eagles will face African champions Algeria at the Jacques Lemans Arena on Friday before taking Tunisia at the same venue on Tuesday next week.

By Adeboye Amosu

Copyright © 2020 Completesports.com…