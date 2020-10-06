Super Eagles FIVE memorable games against Algeria

The Super Eagles of Nigeria will take on reigning African champions Algeria in an international friendly game.

The game, scheduled for Friday 9th October in Austria, is one of two friendly games lined up for the Eagles. They will face Tunisia on 12th October.

This is the first meeting between both countries since their semi-final tie at last year’s AFCON in Egypt.

And ahead of the game,

Completesports.com look back on five unforgettable games the Eagles have had against Algeria.

Nigeria 3-0 Algeria (1980 AFCON Final)

Known then as the Green Eagles, the late Otto Gloria-led side took on Algeria in the final of the 1980 Africa Cup of Nations, inside the mainbowl of the National stadium, Surulere, Lagos.

It was the first time ever both countries will meet at the AFCON, with their previous two encounters coming at the 1973 and 1978 All Africa Games in Lagos and Algiers respectively.

And after 90 minutes of football, the Green Eagles were crowned African champions for the very…