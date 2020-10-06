Super Eagles Train, Dazzle In New Nike Kits Ahead Algeria Clash

Super Eagles had their first training session in Austria on Monday donning the new Nike kits and looking great ahead friendly clash with Algeria.

Nike had earlier in February unveiled new jerseys for the Nigeria’s national teams, which were recently modeled by some Super Eagles stars like Wilfred Ndidi, Alex Iwobi, Samuel Chukwueze and William Troost-Ekong.

The Nigeria players and some

officials who are in camp for the upcoming friendly matches against Algeria and Tunisia were seen excitedly posing in the new kits before and during their training session in Austria.

CD Leganes defender, Kenneth Omeruo, sums up his excitement and those of his teammates over the new kits with his Twitter post.

“A light one… good to link up with the boys.. Loving this new kits from @nikefootball #Nike #omeruo #rainbow #supereagles @ Blumenhalle St….