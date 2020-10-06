The Prodigy Is Guinness World Record Holder, Nigeria’s Pride

This piece is to subtly draw the attention of the Anambra State and Federal Governments of Nigeria, as well as Nigerians and the media regarding an 11-year-old, primary six Nigerian, Chinonso Eche – who has made his mark as the youngest Nigerian and African Guinness World Record holder in Freestyle Football today.

Young Eche is the 3rd child in the family of eight, an indigene of Anambra State who currently resides in Warri, Delta State.

On 14th November 2019 at the Warri Township Stadium, Eche attempted and broke a record for the ‘most consecutive football touches in one minute while balancing another ball on his head’.

Eche went ahead to conveniently record one hundred and eleven (111) touches – a world record!, which was later approved on December 12, 2019. He was officially awarded a Guinness World Record Certificate on January 22, 2020. The previous record was 50 touches, Eche doubled that with extra strokes added.

Eche has been in the news since July…