Walcott Returns To Southampton On Loan From Everton

Premier League club Southampton have re-signed forward Theo Walcott on a season-long loan from Everton.

Walcott started his career at Southampton before moving to Arsenal in 2006.

Everton signed him from the Gunners in a £20m deal in January 2018.

“I had a few opportunities from other clubs, but as soon as Southampton came in for me, it’s part of me and has made me into the player I am. It’s in my heart,” said the 31-year-old.

“I will probably cry, I bet, when I first play, and it means so much. All the people that made it happen, I can’t thank them enough. Honestly, I’m so pleased.

“I was seriously lost for words when Southampton came on the table, and for me it was such an easy decision.

“To get the chance to work with the manager as well and these young players that are coming through, I feel like I’ve made the right choice.”

Walcott made his senior debut for Southampton in August 2005 aged…