Waldrum Thrilled To Get Super Falcons Coaching Job

Randy Waldrum is elated with the opportunity to work with the Super Falcons, reports Completesports.com.

The Nigeria Football Federation announced the appointment of the experienced tactician on Monday.

The 64-year-old will work alongside former Super Falcons goalkeeper and captain Ann Chiejine, who will be his first assistant coach, while Wemimo Mathew Olanrewaju will serve as second assistant coach and Auwar Bashir Makwalla will be goalkeeping coach.

“Very excited to head up the #NigerianWomensNationalTeamand look forward to working with this amazing team! Gives me a chance to reconnect with some of the players I know! Big thanks to Pitt for allowing me the flexibility to work with them!#SuperFalcons#H2P,”Waldrum tweeted.

The American has a vast amount of experience coaching women’s soccer specifically in the USA from the college and university…