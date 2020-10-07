Akpoguma Elated To Link Up With Super Eagles

Hoffenheim defender Kevin Akpoguma is thrilled to link up with the Super Eagles for the first time, reports Completesports.com.

The versatile defender arrived the Super Eagles Hotel Die Ziet, Austria camp on Monday.

The 25-year-old is now eligible to play for Nigeria following clearance from the world soccer ruling body, FIFA.

Akpoguma represented Germany at youth level and once captained their U-20 team.

“It’s a great experience to be with the guys. Everyone is happy and nice,”Akpoguma stated in a short video interview posted on the Super Eagles Twitter handle.

“We are looking forward to the two friendly games against Algeria and Tunisia. We are preparing for the qualification game in November, so I am excited to be here.”

The Super Eagles will take on African champions Algeria in a friendly game at the Worthersee Stadium,…