Akpoguma Gets FIFA’ s Nod To Play For Super Eagles

Hoffenheim defender Kevin Akpoguma has been granted permission by FIFA to make his switch to the Super Eagles with immediate effect, reports Completesports.com.

President of the Nigeria Football Federation, Amaju Melvin Pinnick announced the good news on the social

media.

”Coach Gernot Rohr might be a bit light in the middle. However, I’m extremely happy to announce that @FIFAcom has just granted Hoffenheim defender and former German U-20 national team skipper Kevin Ufuoma Akpoguma permission to make his switch to Nigeria with immediate effect,”Pinnick tweeted on Monday night.

The centre-back recently disclosed his intention to switch allegiance and represent Nigeria at senior level.



The 25-year-old represented Germany at youth level playing for the U16, U17, U18, U19, U20, and U21 teams.

Akpoguma was the captain of the German U-20 team that reached…