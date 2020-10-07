Azubuike Starts Basaksehir Permanent Switch, Makes 2020/21 Squad

Okechukwu Azubuike as been confirmed by Istanbul Basaksehir to have made the reigning Turkish Super Lig champions’ new season’s squad after the conclusion of the summer transfer window on Monday night.

The former Nigerian youth international played on a season-long loan deal at Basaksehir during the 2019/20 season, having joined from Egyptian Premier League side, Pyramids FC.

Reports had, however, emerged earlier during the most recent summer transfer window that Basaksehir had bought the midfielder on a permanent deal ahead of the new campaign.

According to a report on Turkish sports website, Netgazete.com, Azubuike has been confirmed by current Super Lig champions, Basaksehir to have made their latest squad.

“The 2020-2021 season summer transfer registration period ended on Monday and the squads of the teams in the Super League were…