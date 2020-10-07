Ben Arfa Ex-PSG Joins Kalu, Maja At Ligue 1 Club Bordeaux

Former Paris Saint-Germaine and Lyon star Hatem Ben Arfa is now teammate with Nigerian duo Samuel Kalu and Josh Maja after signing for Bordeaux.

The Ligue 1 club confirmed Ben Arfa’s signing in a statement on their website on Wednesday.

The 33-year-old has now signed for his sixth French club and ninth club overall.

Among the club’s Ben has and featured for are Newcastle United, Hull City, Olympique Marseille, Rennes and Valladolid.

The statement read in part:”FC Girondins de Bordeaux is very happy to announce the signing of Hatem Ben Arfa. The attacking midfielder signed up with the Club after having passed all the medical examinations.

“The player is well known to all football fans. Born on March 7, 1987 in Clamart, he won numerous titles in the various clubs where he went.

“After starting football in clubs in the Paris region, he…